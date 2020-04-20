Menu

Deputies find nearly 100 people at barn party in Ohio; stay-at-home violation charge pending

File image of Geauga County
Posted at 4:16 PM, Apr 20, 2020
One man was hospitalized and multiple charges are pending following a large party in Geauga County, Ohio, Saturday night, according to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the barn for a noise complaint where they found around 100 people drinking and partying in a barn.

One man at the party was so intoxicated he had to be transported to a nearby hospital, deputies said.

Five charges stemming from the large barn party are pending but expected to filed in the Chardon Municipal Court. The charges include two underage drinking charges, two stay-at-home order violation charges and one disorderly conduct charge.

Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said it will not be releasing the names of those arrested at this time.

This article was written by Camryn Justice for WEWS.

