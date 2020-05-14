Menu

Denver group delivers 500 homemade masks to Navajo Nation

Posted at 1:00 PM, May 14, 2020
DENVER (KCNC-TV) — A couple from Colorado has traveled to Arizona to deliver 500 homemade face masks to the Navajo Nation intended to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

KCNC-TV reported that a group of Denver area volunteer sewers originally started making masks for frontline workers but have since delivered to about 100 different organizations.

Co-group organizer Amanda Glenn says the Denver Mask Task Force organized in March and has since grown to over 1,500 volunteers and has completed over 11,000 mask to donate. Task force volunteer Lloyd Chavez suggested making masks for the Navajo Nation and drove with his wife Cindy nine hours to Chinle, Arizona, to drop of the package.

