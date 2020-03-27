Menu

Davis-Monthan issues public health emergency in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Posted: 4:24 PM, Mar 27, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-27 19:30:25-04
DAVIS-MONTHAN, Ariz. — Davis-Monthan Air Force Base issued a public health emergency Friday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order will provide DM with tools to protect the Airmen, families and help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"This will increase the installation’s ability to protect the force, safeguard national security missions, and support whole-of-government efforts to combat COVID-19," DM officials say.

The order follows the enforcement of social-distancing including; additional telecommunication opportunities, expanding the civilian leave policy and further restricting base access.

DM officials say if anyone at Davis-Monthan begins showing symptoms, has come in close contact with an infected person or has recently traveled are asked to contact 355th Medical Group Public Health’s COVID-19 Helpline by calling 520-228-1904.

