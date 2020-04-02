Daughter wants her COVID-19 positive father out of nursing home and in the hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson woman wants to get her father out of the Sapphire of Tucson nursing home and into a hospital.

She says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is worried his underlying illnesses could let the disease spread too quickly to treat.

There are more than two dozen cases of COVID-19 at the Sapphire of Tucson nursing home. Julie Lynn says her father is one of those cases.

“It’s pretty hard especially for my little sister Lisa my dad is her life.”

She says they haven’t been able to visit in weeks and on Saturday her father tested positive.

“He has COPD, emphazema and really weak lungs because he’s been ventilated 3 or 4 times in the last couple years.

Despite his underlying conditions lynn says her father isn’t showing any symptoms. Still she wants him to be moved to a hospital in case he takes a turn for the worst.

“Waiting might be too late. Because of his underlying conditions his lungs aren’t the best he’s been on a ventilator several times.”

Officials say people without symptoms should not seek treatment at the hospital. If you are feeling ill call your doctor and seek emergency care only if you need it.

“If someone starts exhibiting high temperatures, difficulty breathing or chest pain those individuals we definitely want to be seen by a medical provider,” said Pima County Health Department Deputy

Director Paula Mandel.

A Sapphire nursing home spokesperson told us pulling a loved one out of the nursing home is a family decision and that still applies for anyone diagnosed with COVID-19. However, health officials caution bringing a contagious person around other family members.

Lynn says she just wants the best for her dad and she says everyone can learn a lesson from his diagnosis.

“Be aware. just because you don’t think you have symptoms my dad is 100 percent positive and has not one symptom,” she said. “Thinking oh I don’t have symptoms I’ll go to the grocery store it doesn’t matter, it does matter!”

Lynn says nurses at the Sapphire of Tucson have told her if her father does take a turn for the worse they will call 911 for him to get emergency services.