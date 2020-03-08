Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California

The captain of a cruise ship hit by the coronavirus told passengers it's headed to the port of Oakland, California.

Grand Princess Capt. John Smith told passengers in an audio address Saturday night that the ship will dock in Oakland. The company that owns the ship says it is expected to arrive on Monday. Smith told passengers that people who require “acute medical treatment and hospitalization” will be taken to health care facilities in California. Other guests will be taken to federally operated isolation sites or transported out of California.

The captain said he was not given any information about non-U.S. citizens. The ship is carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries.