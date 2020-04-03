Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Creative ideas parents are doing to entertain kids during COVID-19 pandemic
Posted: 8:46 AM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 11:46:18-04
Courtesy of CNN's Saba Hamedy via Twitter
Parents are coming up with some crafty ideas to keep their children entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A dad in England
donned a waiter's tuxedo
to serve his children a fancy dinner at their house.
A couple in New Jersey
turned their garage into "Club Quarantine"
to help their son celebrate turning 21 in style.
A father in Kentucky
made a Tik Tok video
with his two sons, which has since gone viral.
