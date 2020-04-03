Menu

Creative ideas parents are doing to entertain kids during COVID-19 pandemic

Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 11:46:18-04
Courtesy of CNN&#39;s Saba Hamedy via Twitter
Creative ideas parents are doing to entertain kids during COVID-19 pandemic

Parents are coming up with some crafty ideas to keep their children entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A dad in England donned a waiter's tuxedo to serve his children a fancy dinner at their house.

A couple in New Jersey turned their garage into "Club Quarantine" to help their son celebrate turning 21 in style.

A father in Kentucky made a Tik Tok video with his two sons, which has since gone viral.

