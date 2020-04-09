Cox offering low-cost internet to some TUSD families

TUCSON, Ariz. — Cox is offering help to students and families learning from home in Tucson.

TUSD is partnering with the internet provider to offer discounted internet access for qualifying families. The program offers 60 days of free, high-speed internet and only $9.95 a month after that.

Some of the qualifications include those with a K-12 student who receives SNAP food assistance, Section 8 housing voucher recipients, public housing residents and others.

The special offer with Cox's "Connect2Complete" program ends May 15.

Click here to view a flyer about the program from Cox, and click here to apply on their website.