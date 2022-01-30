COVID vaccine clinic hours, location change at TCC due to Gem Show

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Tucson Gem and Mineral Show back in town, Pima County has changed the location and hours of operation of its vaccine clinic at the Tucson Convention Center.

Starting February 1, COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at the TCC in the Coconino Conference Room (entrance is on north side of ticket office) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The clinic will operate through Feb. 13. According to Pima County, the decision was made due to the upcoming Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, and out of the health and safety of the community.

“We want a safe and healthy Gem Show for all in attendance. That means masking, distancing, and most important—being vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Health Department. “Our commitment is to make vaccinations available to everyone, including our visitors.”

This is a walk-up vaccine clinic and registration is not required. Pima County says the clinic is providing all three vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson to all eligible individuals, including Pfizer doses for children 5 to 11 years old. Additionally, flu shots will also be offered at the clinic.

Pima County says identification is not required, but people should bring their vaccine cards. There will be free parking available in Lot A as space permits.

For more information about vaccines or hours and location, click here.