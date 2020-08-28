COVID loneliness squads aim to minimize feelings of isolation among older adults

TUCSON, Ariz. - For months now, many older adults have stayed inside of their homes to stay safe from COVID-19, however, making that decision has come with a feeling of isolation.

Now a group of people is making sure that is no longer the case for many.

“You now making sure they have companionship, you know have their needs taken care of," said Randy Geyen, with Synergy Home Care.

In order to deal with this issue, Synergy Home Care created what they're calling 'COVID loneliness squads'.

“COVID loneliness squads are caregivers that are trained to help people particularly seniors who are struggling with loneliness because of the COVID pandemic," said Geyen.

Caregivers aren't only tasked with keeping spirits up and keeping company, but also with helping older adults with any activities they might not be able to do on their own.

“They also can help seniors with running errands," said Geyen.

Keeping safe in the COVID loneliness squads is also top priority, which is why Geyen said caregivers must take specific precautions before meeting with an older adult.

“They have to confirm that they don’t have a temperature and that they haven’t come in contact with someone who’s COVID positive and they don’t have any symptoms," said Geyen.

