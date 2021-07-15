Watch
COVID daily case counts, hospitalizations rising in Arizona

Posted at 1:21 PM, Jul 15, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has reported 1,014 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as the state’s rate of daily new cases and number of virus-related hospitalizations climb.

The additional cases and seven deaths reported Thursday on the state Department of Health Services' coronavirus dashboard raised Arizona's pandemic totals to 904,865 cases and 18,083 deaths. Johns Hopkins University data indicated that Arizona's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 550 on June 29 to 795 on Tuesday.

Public health officials have attributed recent increases in COVID-19 cases to several factors, including the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings.

