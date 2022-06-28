COVID cases on the rise in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Since the end of April, the number of reported COVID-19 cases has increased in Pima County and across Arizona.

"Currently, Pima County is at a medium transmission rate. We are seeing about 212 cases per 100,000, which is really of concern," said Pima County Health Department Deputy Director, Kim VanPelt.

In just a few weeks, hundreds of cases have turned into thousands. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,220 new cases in Pima County during the week of June 12. VanPelt says the numbers reported are likely just the tip of the iceberg.

"A lot of people are testing at home and not reporting those numbers. We think that the actual numbers are 3 to 5 times higher," said VanPelt.

Doctor and Pima County Supervisor, Matt Heinz, said there are several explanations for the uptick.

"I think it has a lot to do with human behavior. A lot of mask requirements are now gone. People are starting to feel safer about resuming normal human interactions," said Heinz.

Going into the 4th of July weekend, Heinz said everyone should be aware of the risks.

"Use common sense. If you're going to be on a bus with a bunch of people you don't know, you'll probably want to wear a mask. If you're going to fly, same thing. If you're going to be hanging out with friends, do what you can to spend time outside if possible," said Heinz.

If you do get sick, Pima County is partnering with FEMA to provide COVID testing and anti-viral medication.

"It's actually free through FEMA. We're really excited to be able to provide this service to the community," said VanPelt.