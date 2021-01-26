Menu

COVID-19 vaccine appointments Kino Sports Complex rescheduled due to weather conditions

Brian Brennan
Vaccination Center at Kino Sports Complex
Posted at 5:44 PM, Jan 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-25 19:44:59-05

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Kino Sports Complex will be rescheduled due to weather conditions Monday.

The vaccine center at the Kino Sports Complex closed today due to hazards the weather is causing for the outdoor drive-thru site, according to Pima County. The safety of the patients and employees is top priority, which includes a phased response of sheltering in place, halting operations to wait for the weather to slow, and if needed, closing operations.

Approximately 160 people will be contacted to be rescheduled. Pima County says individuals who were scheduled to receive a vaccine will get a call today.

The center is expected to reopen for normal operations on Tuesday, January 26.

