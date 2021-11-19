COVID-19 vaccinations return to Tucson airport through Dec. 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — COVID-19 vaccinations will be returning to the Tucson International Airport through December 3.

The Tucson Airport Authority has once again partnered with the Pima County Health Department, Arizona Department of Health Services and Premier Medical Group USA to offer COVID-19 vaccinations, including Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson to employees, travelers, and community members.

Those looking to get their second shot or booster will need to bring their vaccination card.

The program will be operating on the terminal’s lower level, behind Bag Belt #7. The vaccinations will be available 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on a walk-in basis, no appointment is necessary. Vaccinations are available for the following dates:

Monday, November 22

Tuesday, November 23

Wednesday, November 24

Monday, November 29

Thursday, December 2

Friday, December 3

Starting Dec. 6, a vaccination POD will be available Monday, Thursday and Friday from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. The POD is for ages 12 and up, and for ages under 12 will need to go to a location such as the Abrams Public Health Center at 3950 S Country Club Road.

