COVID-19 vaccination sites at Kino Sports Complex, Banner delay hours Jan. 27

Pima County plans to transition into Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Friday, January 15.
Posted at 5:51 PM, Jan 26, 2021
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — COVID-19 vaccination sites at Kino Sports Complex and at Banner University Medical Center (North) will open at 9 a.m. January 27.

Both sites will open at a later time due to weather conditions, according to Pima County. Individuals who were to be vaccinated between 7:30 and 9 a.m. will be rescheduled for that afternoon or the patients earliest convenience.

Locations of the vaccination sites:

  • The Kino site is at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way.
  • The Banner North site is in the parking garage at Banner University Medical Center North, 3838 N. Campbell Ave., Bldg. 2.

For more information on the county's vaccine updates, click here.

