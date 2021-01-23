Menu

COVID-19 vaccination site to open in Prescott Valley arena

Posted at 2:45 PM, Jan 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-23 16:45:41-05

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — A multipurpose arena in Prescott Valley will be the latest large venue in Arizona to become a COVID-19 vaccination site.

Cottonwood-based Spectrum Healthcare on Monday will open an appointment-only site called "Vaccination Station" inside Findlay Toyota Center, a 5,100-seat facility that has hosted events including professional basketball games, rodeos, concerts and ice shows.

The Daily Courier reports that Spectrum is setting up the site in a partnership with Yavapai County and other organizations and plans to administer shots to as many as 1,000 people daily.

Arizona on Saturday reported 7,316 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 169 deaths.

