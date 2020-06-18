Menu

COVID-19 testing lab releases new data in Arizona

How does Pima County rank in number of cases?
Sonora Quest COVID-19 Testing
Posted at 11:08 PM, Jun 17, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Each county is outlined with only one region in red. Maricopa County has the most positive patients.

Sonora Quest COVID-19 Testing

The data shows a majority had symptoms of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 Symptomatic

Of the 22 thousand detected patients, the age group hit hardest is by far — 20 to 44 -- with more than 5,000 men and women each.

COVID-19 Age Groups

And the stats show a weekly uptick since May 24th in completed orders — now at nearly 41,000.

COVID-19 Trends

It also reveals the number of positive cases is also trending upwards.

AZ Dept of Health COVID-19 Data

Maricopa County has more positive patients, which is no surprise because it’s where most of Arizonan’s live.

But if you look at the rates per 100,000 people, Maricopa and Pima counties are lower and closer in numbers.

COVID-19 Rates

The state health department data shows other counties are hit the hardest.
Navajo and Apache in the northeast — Yuma and Santa Cruz along the border.

Santa Cruz has 4 times the rate as Maricopa County and 5 times the rate as Pima County.

