COVID-19 patients fill more than half of Arizona ICU beds

PHOENIX (AP) — A record number of COVID-19 patients are in the ICU in Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says a new high of 988 patients with the disease are occupying intensive care unit beds Sunday, accounting for 56% of the beds statewide.

Arizona is having its worst surge since July, when 970 people with the virus were in the ICU _ accounting for 57% of available beds.

The number of available ICU beds is about 10%.

The health department recorded three deaths Sunday, bringing the toll to 8,427.

An additional 1,296 confirmed cases were also reported, bringing the state's total since the pandemic began to 494,337.