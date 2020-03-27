COVID-19 lung patterns show few clues for treating pneumonia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doctors are scouring medical reports from hospitals treating the sickest COVID-19 patients for the best advice.

For now, it's to use the care that is standard for severe pneumonia.

Experts see distinctive patterns of infection when looking at scans of patients' lungs.

But so far, that's offering little help in predicting which patients will deteriorate.

The new virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in the vast majority of patients. But if other countries have the same experience as China, 5% could become sick enough to need intensive care, especially seniors and others with existing health problems.