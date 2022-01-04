COVID-19 cases spike in Arizona, Omicron remains highly contagious

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the holidays wrapping up, COVID-19 cases are spiking across the country and Arizona, while Omicron remains highly contagious.

Two days following Christmas, Arizona showed a surge of cases, with more than 7,000 cases and even 8,000-plus cases, which was expected during a busy time due to the holidays, according to an Arizona Department of Health Services Blog. With the rise in cases, it is noted that not all cases may have been positive.

Unlike the last spikes Arizona has reported, a lot of cases are being found with at-home tests, meaning many may not be reported to the health department.

The health department says if you get a positive at-home test, you should report it to your primary care doctor and isolate.

