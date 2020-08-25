COVID-19 cases force changes at 2 TUSD schools

TUCSON, Ariz. — One school campus is closing with another partially closing after confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Tucson Unified School District.

A TUSD spokesperson confirmed Erickson Elementary School and Rincon High School had two incidents of COVID-19 exposure on the campuses.

TUSD says a student in the KIDCO program housed at Erickson Elementary tested positive for COVID-19. The school will be closed from Aug. 25 until Sept. 7, at the recommendation of the Pima County Health Department. Students who were on campus will move to remote learning.

Rincon High School and University High School, which have linked campuses, are still open. Two special education classes at Rincon will be moved to remote learning for 14 days after one of their staff members tested positive for COVID-19.