COVID-19 cases close 8 classrooms at Marana school

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A COVID-19 outbreak has closed eight classrooms in Estes Elementary, the Marana Unified School District said Tuesday.

Beginning Nov. 8, eight classrooms were shut down—two of those classrooms were closed due to an outbreak and the remaining six were due to widespread exposure, according to a statement from MUSD.

For classroom closure due to an outbreak, the Pima County Health Department recommends to close a classroom following an investigation that shows the virus was transmitted within the classroom, not out-of-school.

As for classroom closure due to widespread exposures, a classroom may be closed when a large amount of students have likely come in contact with a positive case and require quarantining.

MUSD families were notified of the details on all classroom closures and when students can return to school.

The district says there are mitigation efforts underway, including canceling several in-person district and school events.

In efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19, MUSD is advising the following:



All individuals wear face mask or face covering

Monitor the health of your student(s)and yourself

Those who are eligible to get vaccinated

Remind your student(s) of healthy habits

Additionally, schools have been given the following guidance:



Encourage physical distancing and leveraging outdoor spaces

Encourage students to spread out during lunch and allow students to eat outdoors

Large gatherings should limited and/or be held in outdoor spaces on your campus and/or break them into smaller gatherings

For more information about the district's response to COVID-19, click here.