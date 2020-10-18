COVID-19 case identified at Ironwood Ridge High School

TUCSON, Ariz. — Amphitheater Unified School District says someone who has reported a positive COVID-19 test result was present at Ironwood Ridge High School.

Dear Nighthawk Community,



We are writing to make you aware that someone who has reported a positive COVID-19 test result was present at Ironwood Ridge High School. The Pima County Health Department has been notified. Pima County Health performs contact tracings for positive COVID-19 test results and will communicate with anyone who may have been exposed. The District has established health protocols designed to minimize the spread of COVID-19.



The mitigation protocols are on the District website: https://www.amphi.com/Domain/4949.



These include:

• Wear a face covering at school

• Maintain appropriate physical distancing from others

• Regular hand-washing



Please continue to follow these protocols and perform daily health screenings.



Do not come to school if you are ill or begin to experience any of the below symptoms:

• Fever (temperature over 100 F) without having taken any fever reducing medications

• Loss of smell or taste

• Cough • Muscle aches

• Sore throat

• Shortness of breath

• Chills

• Headache

• Gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite

For more information about the district's protocols or COVID-19, click here.