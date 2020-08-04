Counties navigate restrictions on tribal land for primary

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The coronavirus is forcing changes to the way people will vote in Tuesday's primary election in Arizona.

On tribal land, election officials are navigating closures, curfews and other restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Arizona's largest county has moved early and in-person voting outside in some instances on the Navajo Nation to maintain social distancing.

Another tribe deep in the Grand Canyon that has no confirmed coronavirus cases has shortened the hours for voting to limit the interaction among tribal members.

A county in eastern Arizona is using a ticketing system to let voters cast ballots curbside or inside.