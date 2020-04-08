Costco offering priority store access to first responders, health care workers

TUCSON, Ariz. — One major grocery store is opening up its early morning shopping hours typically reserved for the elderly and other groups vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Costco will start allowing health care workers and first responders to get into their stores first. All they have to do is show their Costco membership card and identification of their role.

Like many other stores, Costco is limiting the people who can enter their stores in order to ensure social distancing practices can be maintained. Only two people per membership card are allowed inside.

For more information on Costco's shopping policies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, visit their website.