Coronavirus task force holds Monday news conference

Members of the White House’s coronavirus task force will join President Donald Trump at 5 p.m. ET for a daily news conference, one day after Trump announced that social distancing recommendations will remain in place through April 30.

Monday’s news conference comes as cases of COVID-19 spread nationwide. In the last four days, the number of coronavirus-related fatalities have doubled to 2,880, according to Johns Hopkins University. Nearly one-fifth of all coronavirus-related fatalities in the United States are from New York City.

On Sunday, White House infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that even with social distancing measures, there could be nearly 100,000 coronavirus-related fatalities in the coming months.

The figure of 100,000 fatalities is a far cry from a recent Imperial College model that suggested that the United States could have had 2.2 million coronavirus-related fatalities.

"Models are good, but models often generate the kind of anxious question that you asked, is: How bad could this possibly get? And as I’ve said many, many times, a model is as good as the assumptions that you put into the model," Fauci said. "And very often, many of these assumptions are based on a complexity of issues that aren’t necessarily the same, as Dr. Birx said, from one country to the other."

While that is arguably a significant number of deaths, Trump said if numbers don’t rise above 100,000, he considers that a success.

“If we can hold that down, as we’re saying, to 100,000 — that’s a horrible number — maybe even less, but to 100,000; so we have between 100- and 200,000 — we all, together, have done a very good job,” Trump said on Sunday. “But 2.2, up to 2.2 million deaths and maybe even beyond that. I’m feeling very good about what we did last week.”

