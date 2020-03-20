Coronavirus concerns strand Southern Arizona woman in Central America

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala — "Hopefully I'll be able to make it back to Tucson, I'm looking forward to it," Anne Maxon expected to take the same winter vacation she's taken the last few years.

"I left Tucson on February 3rd and spent a wonderful six weeks visiting some beautiful places in Guatemala and was scheduled to fly out on Monday, March 16th."

After the coronavirus pandemic shook governments around the world she was glad to plan her trip back home to Tucson, so she checked her flight itinerary.

"All eight flights from United Airlines had summarily been canceled."

Maxon's next hope was the United States Embassy.

"United States Embassy provides a list of telephones and websites in order to be taken care of, meanwhile they have all left."

The good news for Maxon, she said, she has somewhere to stay.

"Fortunately I'm in a very nice small 'casita' in a private home, in a nice neighborhood that's very secure."

Maxon said she's booked several trips home, spending almost $2,000, only to have them all canceled because of travel restrictions ordered by the Guatemalan government.

Those restrictions, Maxon said, are expected to be lifted at the end of the month.

She add that her trip for April 1st is already booked.

"Between now and April 1st I'm just praying the flights that I've been able to book will actually be able to take off."