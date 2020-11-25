Comparing outbreaks in Pima County, July and November

PIMA COUNTY, Arizona — Pima County breaks down COVID-19 cases, by date, two different ways: the first, by how many cases have been reported up to any certain day.

The second: by how many cases are reported each individual day.

We're breaking down the numbers to help you understand the comparison made by county officials between November and July, the height of the summer outbreak.

The county started measuring cases starting on March 1st, from then until July 1st it reported a total of 11,500 cases.

By the end of the month, 18,900 cases had been reported for a total of 7,400 cases in the month of July.

Push ahead to November 2nd (the county's website doesn't reflect the number of cases reported on November 1st).

Pima County started November with 29,800 cases up to date.

On Monday, the 23rd, the county reported a cumulative number of 37,000 cases.

In November so far, that's a total of 7,200 reported cases of COVID-19 in Pima County.

Just 200 cases shy of the total amount reported in July, and there are still six days remaining this month.

The voluntary curfew is effective until December 31st, hours are 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

It is not being legally enforced.