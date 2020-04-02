Company uses cell phone data to grade states on social distancing during pandemic

With social distancing being the new norm amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one company is tracking how well Americans are doing it by using cell phone data.

Unacast gave each state a grade based on how well they are with distancing themselves from others.

The three states that are at the top of the list include Hawaii, Connecticut, and the District of Columbia.

Hawaii got an A, and Connecticut and DC both received an A-.

Hawaii has seen a decrease of 70 percent of average mobility, according to Unacast.

The three states that are the worst states when it comes to practicing social distancing are Wyoming, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

Wyoming received an F, while Arkansas and Mississippi both got a D-.

According to the data, seven counties in Wyoming received an F.

