Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona distributes food those in while social distancing

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is feeding those in need while social distancing.

Starting Tuesday, they are giving out food at the Kino Sport Complex parking lot, not the food bank main building.

The food distribution will happen every Tuesday and Thursday morning.

The food bank says they have plenty of food from the FDA and other resources, which is good since the demand has been steady.

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona CEO Michael McDonald said "Before we did it inside the building now we do it through these drive thru distributions. I think it's about the same number today that we were seeing at the end of last week so the demand is steady the need is significant and that continues because of job loss furloughs and people getting laid off."

The food bank expects to be handing out boxes at this location for couple of months.