Community fishing's a popular outlet during pandemic

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Families and fishermen are heading to community lakes as an outdoor outlet during the coronavirus pandemic. Countless federal, state and county waters have been deemed off-limits.

But many community lakes are open and still being stocked.

The lure has been too much to resist for fishermen and families. Fans say it's a perfect activity for social distancing. Searches for how and where to fish have increased in recent weeks. The website of the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation has an interactive map showing what’s open in every state during the pandemic.

