Coconino County health officials confirm first coronavirus-related death

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — Coconino County Health and Human Services officials have confirmed first COVID-19 related-death Tuesday.

Health officials say the individual was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

CCHHS is working to determine any close contacts with anyone who have been in close contact with the man. Those individuals will be asked to quarantine and self-isolate and will be monitored for symptoms.

"We urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and their family including washing their hands frequently, staying home when they are sick and contacting a healthcare provider for medical guidance," County Incident Commander and Deputy County Manager Dr. Marie Peoples said.

There have been 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Coconino County, so far.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 provided by CCHHS:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.