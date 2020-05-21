Cochise County reports first coronavirus-related death

TUCSON, Ariz. — For the first time, a Cochise County resident has died due to complications from COVID-19.

County officials reported the death Wednesday, saying the patient was a man over the age of 65 who was hospitalized in Tucson. The county isn't releasing any other details about the patient to protect his privacy.

According to the latest data from the Arizona Department of Health Services, there are currently only 46 confirmed cases of the virus in Cochise County. That's a rate of 35.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- a relatively small number compared to other counties in Arizona.

Cochise County did not report any new cases in the latest AZDHS update Wednesday morning.

