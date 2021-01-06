City of Tucson to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson will again be on the forefront of COVID-19 treatments.

This time, the second site in the country approved to give an antibody treatment to those sick with coronavirus, that's the same treatment President Donald Trump received when he became sick with COVID-19.

During Tuesdays Tucson City Council meeting, Pima County Health officials confirmed hospitals are still running out of space, facing bed shortages, and workers to fill them.

Both Tucson Medical Center and Banner University Medical Center have placed a temporary hold on elective surgeries.

Now, the city is focused on getting the vaccines to as many essential workers as possible.

Mayor Regina Romero said "We want be as good a partner as we possibly can for this vaccine distribution, we can talk about cost later. I think, as we heard from Dr. Cullen is the most important thing is that we have to act now, this is an emergency, and it's what's best for our community."

The City of Tucson is still in Phase 1A of vaccinations.

Today, teams were at the Sapphire Long-Term Care Facility vaccinating staff and residents.