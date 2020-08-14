City of Tucson offers new option for remote learning

TUCSON, Ariz. — A once popular after school program is now available for kids all day.

Director of Tucson Parks and Recreations Tim Thomure said before the pandemic, KIDCO was an after school program for students in Tucson Unified District and Amphitheater public school.

"In our new re-imagined KIDCO, we don’t have large groups of kids," Thomure said. "What we have is a group of ten or less and one recreations assist working with that work."

There are 300 spots available at ten different facilities.

It's Monday through Friday starting August 17 running from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The program costs 125 dollars a month.

To register, you can call (520) 791-4877.