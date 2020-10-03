City of Tucson offers free COVID-19 testing, face masks downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Tucson has partnered the Rialto Theatre and Rescue Me Wellness to offer free COVID-19 testing downtown Saturday.

“As our downtown begins to gradually re-open, we want to make sure that there is testing available for our entire community – those patronizing our small businesses or simply getting some fresh air,”Mayor Regina Romero said in a statement. “Anyone is welcome to stop by, get tested, and safely go about their day enjoying all that downtown has to offer.”

The testing is from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Rialto Theatre Herbert Alley next to R-Bar, 318 E Congress.

Those planning to get tested do not need to schedule an appointment.

Free masks will also be offered.