City of Tucson, El Rio Health offers free COVID-19 testing at El Pueblo Center

TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Tucson and El Rio Health will offer free COVID-19 testing starting Saturday.

This is the second testing site operated by the City of Tucson, testing will take place Tuesdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. and Thursdays from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m at the El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, according to a news release from City of Tucson.

Residents will not need to provide a doctors note to get tested, but it is advised that everyone make an appointment. To register for a test, call El Rio Health at 520-670-3909 and schedule an appointment.

"With this testing site, we are expanding accessibility across our city to ensure that every Tucsonan who wants to receive a test is able to," Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said in a statement. "As recently as a few weeks ago, the data showed a higher number of cases in this area, which is why we're setting up the site at El Pueblo to ensure community members and local businesses have adequate access to testing. While we have made great strides to slow COVID-19, we saw during the summer how quickly this virus can spread, which is why we must keep our guard up and continue following public health guidelines."

The other testing site is located at Morris K. Udall Center in Udall Park, both are funded through the City’s federal CARES Act grant.

For more information about free public testing at either location, click here.