City of Tucson: COVID vaccine delivery delayed until Feb. 23

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Due to weather conditions across the nation, the COVID-19 vaccine delivery has been delayed until February 23, the City of Tucson tweeted Friday.

Appointments that were scheduled for Monday and Tuesday of next week at the Tucson Convention Center are being rescheduled, the City said. Those appointments will be moved to Thursday and Friday, and the first week in March.

Anyone who was rescheduled will receive an email from MyChart@TMCaz.com.