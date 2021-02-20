City of Tucson: COVID vaccine delivery delayed until Feb. 23

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Due to weather conditions across the nation, the COVID-19 vaccine delivery has been delayed until February 23, the City of Tucson tweeted Friday.
Appointments that were scheduled for Monday and Tuesday of next week at the Tucson Convention Center are being rescheduled, the City said. Those appointments will be moved to Thursday and Friday, and the first week in March.
Anyone who was rescheduled will receive an email from MyChart@TMCaz.com.
We are matching up your currently scheduled time within the new days. You will receive an email from MyChart@TMCaz.com with new appointment info. If you can’t make the new appointment, drop by the TCC to reschedule. We’ll be here from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday and Tuesday to help you!— City of Tucson (@cityoftucson) February 19, 2021