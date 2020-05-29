City of Sierra Vista postpones building re-opening's after employee exposed to COVID-19

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — The city of Sierra Vista announced it will be postponing reopening city buildings, and other facilities until June 15.

According to a press release from the city of Sierra Vista, the city recently closed lobbies that were reopened after learning an employee had been exposed to COVID-19. The city is following proper safety protocols following previous actions when other employees reported potential exposure.

“Choosing to operate with an abundance of caution, we are closing the lobbies of buildings that were open and postponing the reopening of other facilities so that we can keep staff and the public as safe as possible,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller said in a statement.

Other facility re-opening's are cautiously planned for June 15, including the Cove and Vista Transit Center.

Outdoor facilities recently reopened and will stay open to the public including parks and sports facilities.

For more information and announcements from the city, visit here.