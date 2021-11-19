City of Phoenix employees must be fully vaccinated by Jan.18

PHOENIX (AP) — All city of Phoenix employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 18 under the federal mandate.

That's according to an email sent to city workers Thursday. The email also says employees not in compliance with the vaccine requirement by the deadline will be subject to discipline up to and including being fired. City officials say religious or medical accommodations will be available for those wishing to opt-out of the policy, but won’t be guaranteed.

Last month, the Tucson City Council approved an ordinance saying city employees who haven’t received at least one shot of the vaccine and have not received an approved exception or accommodation by Dec. 1 will be subject to termination.