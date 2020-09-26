Menu

City of Nogales Housing Authority provides care packages for residents to fight spread of COVID-19

Nogales Housing Authority
The City of Nogales Housing Authority announced Friday its providing care packages to residents to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
Posted at 11:23 AM, Sep 26, 2020
NOGALES, Ariz. — The City of Nogales Housing Authority announced Friday its providing care packages to residents to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Due to an increase in price and high demand for cloth masks and cleaning supplies -- NHA staff is delivering the care packages to every public housing resident, according to a news release from NHA.

“The impacts of COVID-19 are disproportionately felt by the most vulnerable in our community – especially our low-income neighbors," NHA Director Micah Gaudet said in a statement.

On Friday, approximately 28 of 226 packages were distributed to residents who were very thankful to receive them. This is the first time the NHA has fulfilled a project like this.

The care package idea was created from NHA Public Housing Specialist Frida Rodriguez and NHA Finance Manager Terry Ybarra.

“We wanted to help residents,” Frida Rodriguez said in a statement.

