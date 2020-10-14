City leaders allocate money to help struggling homeowners make mortgage payments

TUCSON, Ariz. - Providing help with rent and utility payments has been top of mind for city leaders, but now they're shifting some focus to mortgage payments, as well.

City of Tucson Mayor Regina Romero told KGUN9 city leaders made the decision to allocate money to help Tucsonans make missed mortgage payments because they don't want to see an increase in foreclosure or in homelessness.

“If they have been affected by COVID-19 and the homeowner cannot pay for whatever reason, they’re working less hours, they got laid-off they got furloughed, then they can come to this program and apply for the funds," said Mayor Romero.

Mayor and council allocated $500,000 from CARES ACT money to the program, according to Mayor Romero.

Those who apply are eligible to receive anywhere between $3,000 to $5,000 to help pay for missed mortgage payments.

“We were having issues with not being able to pay the mortgage so what mayor and council wanted to do was extend the possibility for homeowners to save their homes," said Mayor Romero.

Marcos Ysmael works with the Pima County Housing Program, he told KGUN9 the county is not seeing a crisis in missed mortgage payments like it is in missed rent payments.

“It’s not at the urgent level that we are seeing with evictions," said Ysmael.

Ysmael said the county has not allocated any CARES ACT money to help with mortgage payments, but it has not been ruled out.

As for the city's program, Mayor Romero said the city hopes to help anywhere between 100 and 150 families and individuals stay inside of their homes.

For more information on how to apply for a mortgage assistance grant, click here.