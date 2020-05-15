Menu

Cities, counties demand Ducey release coronavirus funds

Posted at 3:47 PM, May 15, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona local governments are pressuring Gov. Doug Ducey to send them a portion of more than $1.8 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds that he's sitting on.

Pinal County supervisors voted unanimously Friday to file a lawsuit over the money.

Arizona's three largest cities and two largest counties got money directly from the federal relief bill known as the CARES Act.

The other 88 cities and 13 counties say Ducey should give them a portion of the state's share as they deal with plummeting tax collections and rising costs from responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

