Child dies of COVID-19 in Yuma County; first pediatric death in Arizona

Posted at 7:29 PM, May 07, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — For the first time, COVID-19 has claimed the life of an Arizonan under the age of 18.

The Yuma County Health District announced the death in a news release Thursday evening, noting the child had multiple serious underlying medical conditions. The district did not say exactly how old the child was, or provide any other details.

"We are heartbroken and extend our deepest sympathy to the child’s friends and family," Yuma County health director Diana Gomez said a news release. "To protect the family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time, no further information regarding the child will be released.”

In Yuma County, there are only 148 confirmed cases. The Yuma County Health District previously reported just one death from the virus, making Thursday's announcement the second.

As of Thursday morning, 450 people have died of COVID-19 in Arizona among 9,945 cases statewide, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

