Chase Bank locations to reduce hours or close amid spread of coronavirus

Posted: 7:30 PM, Mar 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-18 22:30:34-04
All 5,000 Chase Bank locations nationally are either reducing hours or closing in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

According to a Chase spokesperson, 20% of locations will close until further notice. Customers can check chase.com by Thursday morning to check which locations are closing until further notice.

The remaining locations will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, and keep existing weekend hours.

"The remaining 80% would continue to serve our customers in every one of our communities," a Chase spokesperson said.

"To help protect you and our employees, we’re open for business, however, we've been temporarily adjusting hours, changing procedures and closing some branches—and we’ll continue to adapt. I so appreciate your patience," Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking, said. "With many of us staying closer to home, I encourage you to use tools on the Chase Mobile app and chase.com whenever possible. If you need help because of COVID-19, please reach out to us."

Chase is the second-largest bank in terms of numbers of US branches.

