Chase Bank locations to reduce hours or close amid spread of coronavirus

All 5,000 Chase Bank locations nationally are either reducing hours or closing in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

According to a Chase spokesperson, 20% of locations will close until further notice. Customers can check chase.com by Thursday morning to check which locations are closing until further notice.

The remaining locations will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, and keep existing weekend hours.

"The remaining 80% would continue to serve our customers in every one of our communities," a Chase spokesperson said.

"To help protect you and our employees, we’re open for business, however, we've been temporarily adjusting hours, changing procedures and closing some branches—and we’ll continue to adapt. I so appreciate your patience," Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking, said. "With many of us staying closer to home, I encourage you to use tools on the Chase Mobile app and chase.com whenever possible. If you need help because of COVID-19, please reach out to us."

Chase is the second-largest bank in terms of numbers of US branches.