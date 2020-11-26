Changes you can expect if you plan on heading out for in-person shopping on Black Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. - Popular department stores and malls across Arizona are making changes to previous Black Friday practices.

Target stores will not only be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but they won't open their doors for Black Friday deals until 7 a.m. Friday.

Officials with Target told KGUN9 stores will have plenty of hand sanitizer dispensers throughout stores.

They will also be allowing customers to check how long their local Target line is through the target.com/line website as a way to avoid overcrowding outside.

Walmart stores will be limiting the number of customers inside of their stores to 20% of a stores usual capacity.