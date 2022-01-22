Center for COVID Control remains closed as federal investigation continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Center for COVID Control will remain closed until further notice.

They released the following statement on their website:

Center for Covid Control (CCC) announced today it is extending its pause on operations and will not be reopening on Saturday, January 22, 2022. CCC remains committed to providing the highest level of customer service and diagnostic quality and will not resume collection of patient samples until staffing resources permit CCC to operate at full capacity. As previously announced, CCC is using this operational pause to train additional staff on sample collection and handling, customer service and communications best practices, as well as compliance with regulatory guidelines. CCC will provide an update on reopening plans when appropriate.

This comes as the company faces scrutiny from all over the country and here in Tucson. The federal government confimed that they are investigating the company.

The company, that is based in Illinois, is currently being investigated by the Illinois Attorney General's Office as well. Kwame Raoul, the Illinois Attorney General, said that they are investigating complaints from consumers that include lost test results.

"These are all things that are inappropriate and are of concern and so our Consumer Fraud Division as well as our criminal side of the office, criminal investigation, has been investigating," Raoul said.

At the Tucson location, Margo Belval, noticed red flags during her visit in December.

"Not asking for insurance or any questions about why we wanted to get tested," Belval said. "Just our email and driver's license pictures."

Belval and her husband never received any test results from their visit. She said that she has filed a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General's Office. KGUN9 reached out to see if the office is investigating but has not heard back yet.

The Minnesota Attorney General's office has filed a lawsuit against the company for deceiving consumers.

