Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Celtics' Marcus Smart, three other NBA players to donate blood for tests after battling coronavirus

Posted: 12:59 PM, Apr 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-02 16:07:45-04
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michael Dwyer/AP
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart plays against against the Oklahoma City Thunder during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics' Marcus Smart, three other NBA players to donate blood for tests after battling coronavirus

Several players with the National Basketball Association are getting their blood tested after battling the coronavirus.

ABC News reported that one of the players, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, will opt into the experimental therapy known as convalescent plasma.

Smart confirmed the news through his agent, ABC News reported.

Smart announced via social media that he had tested positive for the virus back on March 19. On Sunday, Smart confirmed through his Twitter page that the Massachusetts Department had cleared him.

The NBA season was suspended indefinitely back on March 11 after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus before his team played the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Since then, several more players - including Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant - have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The other three players in the ABC News article are not currently known.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.