Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

CDC: Some coronavirus antibodies tests only half accurate

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seth Wenig/AP
An antibody test kit is seen at a drive-thru testing site in Hempstead, N.Y., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The test, being administered by Somos Community Care, takes approximately 15 minutes and tests for the presence of antibodies in a person's blood, signifying that they may have some immunity to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
CDC: Some coronavirus antibodies tests only half accurate
Posted at 6:23 PM, May 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-26 21:23:52-04

The CDC has recently issued guidance indicating that up to nearly one half of antibody tests are inaccurate.

While early indications are that having antibodies offers some protection against reinfection, the CDC said too little is known about antibodies to determine whether it is safe for a person to no longer need to conduct social distancing. Additionally, the CDC said that a positive test should not be used at this time to determine if an individual is immune.

The CDC added, “Serologic test results should not be used to make decisions about grouping persons residing in or being admitted to congregate settings, such as schools, dormitories, or correctional facilities.”

The CDC said that it recommends providers use multiple antibody tests on patients, and it obtains the most accurate tests available.

The CDC said that the prevalence of those testing positive for antibodies among the general population is between 5 and 25, with higher figures coming from areas with localized outbreaks.

The FDA has also warned that all antibody tests can produce false results, and that “broad use of the tests, when not appropriately informed by other relevant information, such as clinical history or diagnostic test results, could identify too many false-positive individuals.”

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.