CDC releases updated plan for reopening America amid pandemic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance on Tuesday for reopening the country.

The updated guidance goes into more detail on how locations such as restaurants, schools, summer camps and universities should reopen in a safe manner. The guidance comes after weeks of wrangling between the CDC and White House over the details of the guidance.

The guidance comes as all 50 states have started the process of relaxing social distancing restrictions.

The guidance for schools recommends that staff and students, especially older students, wear face coverings during the school day. The recommendations also call for shared equipment, such as gym, art and games should be limited when possible, or cleaned between use.

The guidance also calls on keeping student desks 6 feet apart and facing the same direction.

Guidance for restaurants follow similar themes, as restaurants should require masks to be worn at all times by employees, and tables be spaced 6 feet apart. The guidance also calls for hand sanitizer to be placed at ever table.

The guidance for restaurants also calls for businesses to encourage takeout and delivery services, and customers should be required to wait in their cars until a table is ready. The CDC also recommends restaurants install barriers and sneeze guards where physical distancing is difficult.

