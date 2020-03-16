Menu

CDC employee tests positive for coronavirus

Posted: 1:40 PM, Mar 16, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-16 16:40:17-04
A health official prepares to take samples for a coronavirus test from a journalist in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 13, 2020 after it was confirmed that a senator who attended several meetings in the building tested positive for the infection. The caretaker prime minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban, said in a press conference at the parliament, the government, including all ministers, as well as the leadership of the ruling National Liberal Party and all its senators, are going into quarantine after one of the governing party’s senators, who took part in high-level meetings, who confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.(AP Photo/George Calin)
The CDC said on Monday that one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first CDC staff member to have a confirmed case.

The identity of the employee was not released, but the CDC added that the employee has not been at work since March 6, and was not involved in the response to the virus. The CDC added that the employee was asymptomatic the last time the employee was at work.

"After developing symptoms, the individual took the appropriate action and stayed home. CDC will handle each case with the utmost respect to privacy, while also informing potentially affected staff and taking swift measures to mitigate spread of the virus," the CDC said in a statement.

