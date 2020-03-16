CDC employee tests positive for coronavirus

The CDC said on Monday that one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first CDC staff member to have a confirmed case.

The identity of the employee was not released, but the CDC added that the employee has not been at work since March 6, and was not involved in the response to the virus. The CDC added that the employee was asymptomatic the last time the employee was at work.

"After developing symptoms, the individual took the appropriate action and stayed home. CDC will handle each case with the utmost respect to privacy, while also informing potentially affected staff and taking swift measures to mitigate spread of the virus," the CDC said in a statement.